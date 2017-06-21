Hank Deutschendorf From Ghostbusters II Dies From Suicide At The Age Of 29

Henry “Hank” Deutschendorf, the man who played baby Oscar in Ghostbusters II, died on the 14th of June of an apparent suicide at the age of 29-years. According to the police department of San Diego, it was a suicide by hanging.

The actor was discovered by his brother, William, who also coincidentally played baby Oscar in the second Ghostbusters.

Earlier in the day, William confirmed the news in a blog post saying, “it is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my twin brother, Hank.”

William’s post described him as a brother, martial artist, a son, a teacher, an uncle, and a friend.

Apparently, the 29-year-old suffered from schizoaffective disorder, and he was diagnosed with the illness in 2008.

It’s a condition that combines symptoms of bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and manifests itself in characteristics like mania, depression, delusions, and hallucinations.

The disease is very severe, and it typically requires a lifetime of treatment. Because of its unusual nature, it hasn’t been studied extensively.

Despite his struggle towards the end of his life, Hank was considered by many as a great person.

William’s post described his brother as someone who was upbeat, healthy, witty, kind, outgoing, and he was always ready to stand up for people and what he believed in.

Although he was seeking treatment, the young man was still suffering from voices in his head, despite the delusions disappearing because of the medication.

The side effects of the medication that is prescribed can often have deleterious effects. William described Hank’s symptoms as resulting in a loss of his personality; becoming a zombie; gaining weight quickly, and sleeping for twelve hours a day.