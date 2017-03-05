Halsey Gets Offended By Youtuber Comment and Starts Twitter War

As expected, Halsey is an artist that will never let people step all over her and she really knows how to stand up for herself!

Advertisement

On Saturday, some of Halsey’s fans took to Twitter to start a comments war that turned critical really fast and the artist did not appreciate it one bit!

Halsey started tweeting herself and although the savage comments of the performer are now deleted, her words became viral fast and they trended all across the country.

As it turns out, the conflict started from one tweet about a meeting between Halsey and some of her fans.

[email protected] and 100 of her fans cried over her new music together in London,” read the first tweet in the series that followed.

It doesn’t seem like a big deal, and it wasn’t until one of the people behind YouTube channel Elijah & Christine had some negative things to say about it and Halsey was really offended!

Here Christine’s tweets.

“this is the most halsey thing Halsey has ever done she has out halseyed herself https://t.co/6bd0piL8b7,” tweeted the youtuber.

“this is THE WORST @csydelko pic.twitter.com/fZPKu0VBHA”

Halsey wasted no time to fire back in response, making it very clear that she didn’t take too kindly to the mean comments.

“Can you shot the f**k up and let people like things? How does this effect (sic.) you in any way that requires ur comment?”

“I met up with fans who sold me millions of albums. You got a verified check for making fun of me and yourself. Gooooo away.”

“You’re making fun of literal KIDS. And when I defend them/myself it’s the same crazy Halsey narrative and it’s a joke bc I’m “overreacting.”

“ok I’m done 💓 #rude #edgy”

Advertisement

Savage!