Halsey Calls Iggy Azalea A “Moron”

Bridget Hill Posted On 06/23/2017
Halsey and Iggy AzaelaSource: PopCrush.com

Halsey was, shall we say, more than candid regarding her opinion of Iggy Azalea, the Australian rapper. In an interview with The Guardian published yesterday, the “Now Or Never” singer discussed some of the featured artists on her new album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, which is currently number one on the Billboard 200.

When talking about who she would consider to collaborate with, she explained, “There’s a lot of people I wouldn’t put on my record. Iggy Azalea: not. She had a complete disregard for black culture. F–king moron.”

Although she didn’t offer any explicit examples, she said, “I watched her career dissolve, and it fascinated me.”

And what does she mean by “black culture?”

Honestly, who knows. Does she mean African culture? Or does she mean the culture of blacks in the United States?

We don’t know either.

However, Azalea didn’t come out to respond to her comments either, probably because she doesn’t care.

Although the “Switch” rapper is blacklisted according to Halsey, one artist who is not is Migos’ Quavo.

Their duet confused some of the electropop’s fans because of his allegedly homophobic comments.

She explained, “I think he’s misunderstood. Just because I choose to be a socially conscious artist, and I’m pretty good at it, that doesn’t mean every artist is going to be equipped to be politically correct,” she said.

Halsey went on to say that she doesn’t feel that he’s homophobic, rather, he’s just in a “tough place” and doesn’t know how to explain what he means. After the interview, the artist came out to offer more explanations for her words. She said, “Everyone thinks they know what’s going on in my life because they read it on the internet.”

