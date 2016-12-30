Halle Berry’s third divorce is finally over!

Halle Berry is finally a free woman, legally. Her divorce from Oliver Martinez is done and the 50-year-old actress can enjoy being single again, with all its advantages.

Advertisement

When the couple filed for divorce in November 2015, not everyone was shocked, as prior signs were visible. Berry and Martinez were married for only two years, although they have been together since 2010, when they met on the set of “Dark Tide”.

They decided to schedule the weeding in 2013, when Halle was pregnant with their son Maceo. But what happened between them so it couldn’t be fixed, at least for the sake of their 3-year-old son? For now, it remains a mystery, but the Oscar winner mentioned “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup. Usually, at Hollywood, “irreconcilable differences” means that a third party is involved, but for now, possible secrets are kept well preserved.

The two had signed a prenup, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to reach a conclusion on who gets what. At least they got to a common point concerning Maceo and settled on sharing physical and legal custody of their 3-year-old son.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have come to the decision to divorce. We move forward with love and respect for one another and the shared focus of what is best for our son,” was the statement issued in October last year, before filing for divorce. As we said before, since that summer the signs were pretty clear that Berry and Martinez were distant one from each other.

Asked in an interview about her second wedding anniversary, Halle Berry acted surprised, as she forgot about the event. Sure, it was a busy time for her, promoting CBS’ sci-fi series “Extant”, but doesn’t a happy and in love woman remember these things? Three months later, we got our answer.

Advertisement

Guess that three isn’t Halle’s lucky number, as she was married to David Justice (1993-1997) and Eric Benet (2001-2005) before swearing her love to Oliver Martinez. An interesting and beautiful woman, Halle Berry surely won’t have trouble finding love again.