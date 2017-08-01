FREE NEWSLETTER
Trending
Home » Hollywood

Halle Berry Reveals Her Biggest Worry As A Parent

Bridget Hill Posted On 08/01/2017
Halle BerrySource: PopSugar.com

Even though Halle Berry is an Oscar-winning actress, she still has everyday worries that any mother would have! Halle sat down with E! News recently and was very candid regarding her children as well as her career.

When talking about her career and her children, she explained, “If I really set my mind to making change for my children, I can.”

In 2013, Berry and Jennifer Garner intended to get Congress to pass legislation that would prohibit photographers taking pictures of celebrity children.

She said, “I never thought I could do that.”

According to Berry, other celebrities told her “not to do that.”

The bill was designed to increase fines up to $10,000 as well as prison time if they took pictures of the children of famous individuals.

She claims, “I am strong enough to affect change.”

Don’t worry, Halle has concerns that are similar to a regular mother as well.

She said, “There are fears as a mom that I’ll make a mistake.”

According to Halle, she is worried her children will have to go to therapy someday to talk about their problems, and she doesn’t want to be the source of them!

“I hope that along the way I don’t do anything that’s too damaging to my children that they won’t be able to deal with.”

We can’t help but notice that it’s a strange thing to say, considering if you’re a good mother you shouldn’t have to worry about your children being traumatized by your behavior.

Despite that, Halle is determined to be a good mother, and she is one. However, one way she intends to dictate the lives of her child is to persuade them not to go into acting. That’s one vocation she’s simply not willing to accept, for whatever reason. It managed to serve her well!

