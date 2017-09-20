Halle Berry Has A New Man: British Producer Alex Da Kid

Halle Berry is giving love another shot. The actress has had some public rocky relationships and they have made her a bit wary of romantic entanglements.

That seems to have changed as she just revealed her relationship with British music producer, Alex Da Kid. Berry posted a picture of the two on her Instagram and captioned the photo “my balance”.

My balance A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Sep 19, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

The two have been dating for a couple of months and were introduced through mutual friends in the industry. Though this is the first public declaration of their relationship, sources state the two have been seen together in various places in Los Angeles over the summer.

Berry has had a particularly rocky road with her relationships. As someone who has been in the industry for quite some time, many of her failed relationships have been played out for all to see.

Allegations of abuse followed her first marriage, to ex-baseball player David Justice. Her second husband, Eric Benet cheated on her.

While she and the father of her first child, model Gabriel Aubrey, never wed, they did have custodial discrepancies and issues when custody became an issue when they broke up. What’s notable is that in her next relationship, to actor Oliver Martinez, whom she had a son with and married, there was a reported issue.

Martinez and Aubrey allegedly had an altercation at her home during the holidays.

Berry is notoriously private about her children, so much so that she doesn’t post pictures that show their faces on her social media platforms. She explained that she would like to protect their anonymity for as long as possible.

So it seems with so many messy relationships and her children’s privacy at the forefront of her mind, posting any type of public confirmation of a relationship is telling.

Celebrities having relationships in the public eye can be very taxing- especially because certain things cannot be hidden. It looks like running that risk is currently worth it as Berry seems very happy and smitten with her new beau.

Currently, they are spending a lot of time in Los Angeles where Berry regularly resides.