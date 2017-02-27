Halle Berry Debuts Big Natural Curly Hair At Oscars 2017, Twitter Goes Wild

Hair and more beautiful hair, that is all the world saw when Halle Berry walked the red carpet at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre Sunday evening in Hollywood, California.

Advertisement

Well, the truth of the matter is that Berry’s envious figure was also very noticeable on the red carpet.

The 50-year-old stunner wore a blush pink and black shimmering Atelier Versace dress, gold shoes from Vince Camuto, and several matching diamond bracelets by Forevermark.

However, all the world seemed to talk about was Berry’s big stunning, luscious, and natural curls.

About two months ago, the Oscar winner took to Instagram where she debuted her natural hair, but it seems that it went unnoticed, until Sunday.

The mom of two said that she was done with her signature short pixie cut and was no longer interested in having straight hair.

In a brief interview on the red carpet with Ryan Seacrest, the “Why Do Fools Fall in Love” star explained why she decided to debut her curls last night.

Berry said: “The dress is glamorous with a sense of romance that made me feel feminine and fresh. With this look, I celebrate my natural hair by allowing it to be natural and free.”

She also spoke about how hard it was to pick a gown for the ceremony.

She added: “I was choosing between five Versace dresses this year, and this was the winner.”

Asked, what has she been up to lately? Berry said she has been reading books written by Michelle Borba who is a renowned educational psychologist.

She has published many books on “strengthen children’s empathy and resilience.”

The actress shared: “Child care. My daughter is now nine, and I’m reading books by [Dr.] Michelle Borba. Every book Michelle Borba writes I ‘m reading it.”

Berry’s big hair immediately started trending on Twitter and launched a debate on her appearance.

Some found she was stunning and looked like a vintage Whitney Houston and praised her for embracing her natural hair.

Advertisement

Others bashed her and said it was too big, out of control, and was not appropriate for the red carpet.