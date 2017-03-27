Hailie Scott Stuns Instagram With Her Good Looks – Eminem’s Daughter Is Now 21

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Scott, 21, has social media on fire after she shared a series of photos on Instagram.

Miss Scott, who many believe should be a model, is a student at the Michigan State University.

The only biological child of Kim Scott and Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers III, has found a way to stay out of the public eye.

There are about a dozen pictures on her official page, and all have thousands of likes.

One of the snapshots that has captured the world’s attention features the college student celebrating her 21st birthday in a stunning orange bandage dress.

Scott showed quite a bit while standing next to her boyfriend. She captioned the photo: “Couldn’t have asked for a better 21st birthday celebration (or a better guy to have by my side).”

For Saint Patrick’s Day, she posted a sweet photo with the same man in green and white T-shirts.

Underneath she wrote: “Feeling extra lucky today ☘️.”

A source close to 44-year-old Eminem spoke to the media and said that he is very protective of his daughter and is concerned by some of the photos she has posted.

The tipster explained: “Hailie is a very sexy girl, and that’s hard to him.”

The person added: “He wants to protect her, so he gets nervous when she goes out in short dresses and heels. He likes her in sweatpants and a ponytail.”

The young woman is grounded and apparently has no interest in show business despite her killer looks.

Yes my pants match my closet & yes Lottie's entitled to photobomb on puppy day A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on Mar 23, 2017 at 5:53pm PDT

In 2014, she graduated from Chippewa Valley High School in Michigan with honors and thanked her parents for their support and sacrifices.

“My mother and father are because they have pushed me to be the person I am and have given me all the support to achieve what I have,” she revealed.

According to school records, Hailie Scott “achieved the prestigious Summa Cum Laude status” and was a member of National Honor Society, volleyball, and student council.