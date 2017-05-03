Hailee Steinfeld Comes Out To Confirm That She Is Not Dating Justin Bieber

As previously reported by Celebrity Insider, rumors were swirling around the tabloids that Justin Bieber and Hailee Steinfeld were dating and we speculated that it wasn’t true. Today, on Wednesday, May 3rd, Hailee revealed that they are indeed not dating.

In an interview with Sirius XM’s Morning Mash Up, the young singer and actress clarified her relationship status and dispelled the gossip.

The “Most Girls” singer – who was seen hanging out with Justin Bieber several times – said, “I don’t know why people make such a big deal. We’re friends. We’ve been friends for years.”

The Oscar nominee has been dating Cameron Moller since last year.

They have hung out in public several times, including at Monday night’s Met Gala event, and often share pictures of each other on their respective social media.

On the 30th of April, Smoller shared a snap of the couple in his car with three rose emojis and the songstress commented on the post with more lovey-dovey emojis.

This was just a few days after Justin and Hailee were spotted hanging out a hotel in New York City on Monday.

TMZ reported the pair – who met each other from their pastor – could be dating.

This isn’t the first time tabloids have been wrong about celebrity relationships.

Last month, Katy Perry was rumored to be dating Ryan Phillipe after the pair met at Elton John’s birthday party.

The two celebrities were seen getting comfortable with one another and even flirting.

Shortly after the party, helicopters were circling Phillipe’s house to catch a glimpse of Katy at his home, but they were out of luck.

Phillipe came out on Twitter shortly after and said he would like it if helicopters didn’t hover around his house!