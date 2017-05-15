Hackers Threaten To Release Upcoming Pirates Of The Caribbean Film Unless Disney Pays Ransom!

The hackers are at it again, except this time it’s not ransomware attacking the National Health Services in the United Kingdom. No, this time it’s a Disney production!

Hackers are holding Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales hostage, and they want money!

Online thieves claim to have the unreleased fantasy-action movie in their possession and are threatening to leak the film unless Disney pays them ransom!

Deadline said the hackers are demanding a huge sum of cash via an online currency called Bitcoin and will release the production piece by piece until the money is paid.

The outlet reported the FBI is currently conducting an investigation and Disney doesn’t plan on to negotiate with the internet terrorists.

CEO Bob Iger briefed employees at ABC Monday morning but didn’t confirm if the Pirates film is at risk of being leaked.

The fifth part of the highly-anticipated franchise stars Javier Bardem as the arch nemesis of Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow.

Other fan favorites are returning like Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightly, and Geoffrey Rush.

Shanghai Disney Resort held the movie’s world premiere and was followed by a star-studded event in Paris, and the film will premiere in Los Angeles on the 18th of May.

Joachim Ronning, the director of the films series, crushed the rumors alleging this would be the last installment of the series.

He said, “this is the beginning of the finale,” but he doesn’t know if it will be the last one or if they’ll make ten more.

Joachim doesn’t know for sure, but he certainly hopes they decide to make more! Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is scheduled for worldwide release on the 26th of May, 2017.