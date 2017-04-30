Hacker Leaks Season 5 Of Orange Is The New Black Ahead Of Release!

According to reports, a hacker has leaked season five episodes of Orange the New Black!

Apparently, ABC and other networks are also being extorted over their upcoming TV shows.

Yesterday, after Netflix failed to give the hacker the money they requested, the first ten episodes of the next season were leaked on Pirate Bay!

The hacker used the handle “thedarkoverlord.”

The situation is very worrisome for Hollywood, which in the past, fell victim to the Sony hack in which emails about stars like Angelina Jolie and Denzel Washington were shared publicly by Wikileaks.

In the embarrassing email leak, studio executives dissed Angelina Jolie, saying she was a “spoiled brat” who “lives in Crazytown.”

Now, the well awaited new season 5 is out for the fans to see ahead of time.

The official release was supposed to be June 9, but in the light of the hacker leaking the show, they may move the premiere sooner.

The show has been one of Netflix’s most popular shows. The cutting edge plot that involves characters in a women’s prison was very successful. Caitlyn Jenner also praised transgender actress Laverne Cox for being a good role model.

Netflix released an official statement about the situation, saying: “We are aware of the situation. A production vendor used by several major TV studios had its security compromised, and the appropriate law enforcement authorities are involved.”

The popular network is not the only one “thedarkoverlord” attacked.

The hacker also claims to have obtained unreleased shows from ABC, Fox, National Geographic, and IFC.

Thedarkoverlord is trying blackmailing all of those networks!

“It didn’t have to be this way, Netflix. You’re going to lose a lot more money in all of this than what our modest offer was. We’re quite ashamed to breathe the same air as you. We figured a pragmatic business such as yourselves would see and understand the benefits of cooperating with a reasonable and merciful entity like ourselves,” the hacker taunted.

The cybercriminal then threatened “the others,” claiming the offer still stands.

Are you a fan of Orange is the New Black? Will you watch the leaked episodes or will you wait for the official release?