Lifestyle

Gwyneth Paltrow To Launch A Vitamin Line With Cheeky Names

Nick Markus Posted On 03/27/2017
gwyneth paltrowSource: gazettereview.com

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow has decided to launch a vitamin line, and it is an excellent branding scheme for her website Goop, as the sales for the dietary supplement in the United States have been soaring.

Writer for The New Yorker, Sheila Marikar has gained access to a Goop meeting about the vitamin line during which it was also revealed that Paltrow took over the company in secret after former CEO Lisa Gersh left last year.

The actress became a lifestyle and health guru as well, considering that the website is selling things like a “vaginal muscle-toning egg made of jade.”

“I mean, the board did make me CEO. It wasn’t my fault. It wasn’t my decision,” she said during their debate about whether or not to refer to her as the CEO in a newsletter.

“Ugh, you guys are giving me agita,” she added, whining.

What is very interesting is the fact that the upcoming vitamin line is going to have cheeky, fun names like: “Why Am I So Effing Tired” and “High School Genes.”

Paltrow also claimed that some top execs of Goop wanted to name the last one, “The FUPA Blaster.”

According to the report, one meeting attendee, Dr. Alejandro Junger, an “Uruguayan cardiologist … who helped Paltrow enlisted for her vitamin business” was left looking quite “puzzled,” by her statement.

The actress and CEO did not hesitate to explain that “FUPA” is “an acronym for a fat upper pubic area; some people substitute a different ‘P’ word.”

At some point during the meeting, the topic of also selling vitamins for intravenous use came about, to which proposition Paltrow answered that: “I think mainlining vitamins might be going a bit far, even for us.”

