Gwyneth Paltrow Shares A Cute Note From Her Flight Attendant

Gwyneth Paltrow, who once referred to herself as the “daddy’s girl of all time” to Diane Sawyer, shared a touching note given to her by a flight attendant.

An Instagram post on Sunday showed a napkin with a message on the back, “I was once a Daddy’s girl too. Blessings.”

Gwyneth captioned the post with, “when a flight attendant you’ve never met kinda knows you better than anyone #daddysgirl.”

Paltrow’s father, who married Blythe Danner in 1969, died at the age of 58 in 2002.

Bruce died from throat cancer and pneumonia while Gwyneth and her friends were holidaying in Italy to celebrate her 30th birthday.

A few weeks after her father died, the famous actress met Chris Martin of Coldplay and married him in 2003. They had two children together, Apple and Moses before they finally divorced last year.

According to Paltrow, the 2005 Coldplay song Fix You from their album X & Y helped the actress deal with the loss of her father.

During an interview with Howard Stern in 2015, she said her father was “kind of the love my life.”

She went on to say that one of her fans at the time sent her a message saying that “everybody has a father, but not everybody has a daddy.”

In 2011, she released a cookbook called My Father’s Daughter: Delicious, Easy Recipes Celebrating Family and Togetherness, which was dedicated to her late father, Bruce.

In the introduction to the book, she wrote a heartfelt passage to her father citing him as the inspiration for her to become a cook.

While Gwyneth has managed to keep out of the spotlight recently, she was seen at the Met Gala 2017 where she donned a dress by Calvin Klein.