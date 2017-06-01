Gwyneth Paltrow Opens Up About Her Brutal Divorce With Chris Martin

In the past, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin were love birds; constantly beside each other, and we have to admit, they looked kind of cute together. However, the fact they got along so well in the beginning, made the divorce all the more painful.

In a new interview with The EDIT, the Mortdecai actress sat down with a journalist and had a candid chat about her split with the singer and songwriter from Coldplay.

Paltrow, 44, explained, “I wanted to turn my divorce into a positive. What if I did not blame the other person for anything, and held myself 100% accountable? What if I checked my own s–t at the door and put my children first?”

In her honest self-reflection, the actress went through one of the toughest periods in her life.

Gwyneth and the Coldplay frontman, 40, announced their split after a 10-year marriage in March of 2014.

In the divorce papers, they wrote the phrase, “conscious uncoupling,” to describe the reason for their breakup.

The 44-year-old actress said, “people are coming around. I know it’s a dorky term, but it’s very worthwhile. I’m always the person who gets s–t at first, but then later people say, ‘Hey, maybe that’s a good idea.’ I don’t mind.”

After they finally finished their divorce in July of 2016, they began to share joint custody of their children, Apple and Moses who are thirteen and eleven respectively.

So far, things have been going great for the ex-couple, and they are co-parenting amicably.

As for the state of their children, Paltrow said the kids had handled fame exceptionally well.

Advertisement

“They know their lives are extraordinary. And girls today are allowed to be anything; they are self-possessed, confident, they like themselves. In Apple’s peer group, I don’t see the insecurity I saw at that age.”