Gwyneth Paltrow Admits Romance Is Not Her Best Asset, Says She’s Ruined A Lot Of Relationships

Nick Markus Posted On 08/30/2017
Gwyneth PaltrowSource: mercurynews.com

Just because she is a successful and beautiful woman does not mean Gwyneth Paltrow is also always confident about everything. During a recent interview, the actress revealed that she is definitely lacking when it comes to romance.

‘I have f**ked up so many relationships. I am actually a pretty good friend, and a good sister and daughter and mother, but I am at my potentially most vulnerable and f**ked up in the romantic slice of the pie,’ she confessed.

As fans may remember, back in 2014 the actress and her husband at the time, Chris Martin decided to end their relationship after ten years of marriage.

The divorce was finalized last year, and now, Paltrow is in a romantic relationship with producer Brad Falchuk.

The mother of two explained that it had taken her years of hard work and self-reflection to reach a point in her life when she can have a healthy, strong relationship.

Paltrow also added that from her point of view, without the ability to establish strong romantic ties, one cannot really be successful in life.

In addition, the star talked about all of the things she has learned from launching Goop, and also facing controversy and critique as a public person.

Apparently, all of her lessons had to do with not being able to ‘step into’ who she really is.

Previously, the woman claimed that getting to your 40s and knowing yourself really well by then means finally feeling happy pretty much all the time.

