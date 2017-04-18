Gwen Stefani’s Ex-Husband Gavin Rossdale Says He Will Never Get Over Their Divorce

Gavin Rossdale revealed his divorce with Gwen Stefani was a lot more painful than he could have imagined. The Voice judge and former frontman of Bush said he would never get over their split. The couple had been together for 20-years and married for 14-years.

Gavin said to Best magazine, “I don’t think you ever get over it. You just move on, and that’s what I’ve tried to do.”

He said divorce is a very painful and challenging thing to go through especially when there are children involved. Rossdale shares three children with his ex-wife, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo who are all under 10-years-old.

Gwen is now dating 40-year-old country singer Blake Shelton after filing for divorce in 2015 after 14 years of marriage saying it was due to “irreconcilable differences.”

Despite their split, Rossdale mentioned they are still on good terms and are working together to be great parents. He said, “we both remain committed to being amicable co-parents, and that’s very important to me.”

Gavin mentioned he is going through a bit of a rough patch at the moment considering he has yet to be approached by producers of the talent show for doing another series.

Jennifer Hudson, will.i.am and Sir Tom Jones recently revealed they have begun negotiating new contracts which mean Gavin could potentially be leaving.

The former singer of Bush explained that if not approached to be on the show for the next season he would feel as if he had done something wrong while serving on the panel.

Gavin is willing to look at the positive side. Speaking to the Daily Star, he said “people have got to know me a little bit, way more than they ever did before. You’ve just got to take the positive about it.”