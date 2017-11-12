FREE NEWSLETTER
Gwen Stefani’s Boyfriend Blake Shelton Is People‘s Sexiest Man Alive But Some Wanted ‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan

Dylan Fisher Posted On 11/12/2017
Blake Shelton Sam HeughanCredit: E!

It appears that Blake Shelton has been selected to be People’s Magazine annual Sexiest Man Alive and fans are not happy about it.

Gwen Stefani’s boyfriend has had an incredible year, and according to a report that surfaced this weekend, it is getting even better.

The Voice coach and country singer has beat a long list of actors for the honor of being named People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2017.

According to a source who spoke to Gossip Cop, on Tuesday, the gossip bible will unveil the new cover that will also feature a lengthy interview with Shelton.

Not many commenters find that Shelton was deserving of the title of People‘s Sexiest Man Alive.

Some people were hoping that Outlander‘s Sam Heughan would get the title.

Others believe that Jamie Dornan from Fifty Shades of Grey should have been this year’s choice for the sexiest man.

Past honorees of the title were Chris Hemsworth, David Beckham, Channing Tatum and Adam Levine.

While people are bashing Shelton for the honor, he is busy working on having a baby and planning a small wedding with Stefani.

A source said: “Blake and Gwen‘s excitement over becoming parents has made their relationship rock solid. It is even an inside joke between them — like if any disagreement starts brewing, they just start talking about having kids. Blake has this amazing sense of humor, and he is able to diffuse any tension by just making Gwen laugh. They love to play argue over baby names — Blake picks names like Billy Bob or Rusty, and she, of course, wants hip names like Stella and Emma.”

The insider went on to explain: “Gwen desperately wants a girl, and Blake is on board, as long as it is a healthy baby. They know that is going to be a big deal when they finally get themselves married. So much so that they are considering just eloping and then having a big party to celebrate with friends and family. They love each other, and that is not going to change if they do not have a big wedding. They have been married before and feel they do not have to go all out and make a big deal out of it. It is something that has been discussed on a few occasions so they are thinking about it being one of their options since they will be getting married eventually anyways.”

Who would you have picked for Sexiest Man Alive 2017?

Chicago t-bird
11/13/2017 at 8:24 pm
Shelton? Good grief. I’m sure he’s a nice man but sexy? Not even close to placing in the same league as Sam Heughan when it comes to inner and outer sex appeal. Somebody must have made a deal on this one. PEOPLE loses credibility points big time.


Mary Anne Gilles
11/13/2017 at 10:55 am
Should have been a handsome single man, I would like to see Sam Heughan from Outlander. He is the King of All Men, and is so very handsome, great actor, and a good man.


