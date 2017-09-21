Gwen Stefani Wears Her Heart On Her Feet As She Steps Out With Blake Shelton Sporting Matching Denim Outfits

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton look beautiful together, and they can get away with a little PDA wearing matching outfits and customizing sneakers. This is a way of showing how much they’re in love with one another.

Gwen and Blake were supposedly out attending a few meetings in Los Angeles. They were spotted on Wednesday holding hands and sporting similar casual denim looks.

Wearing similar clothes is something common, and a cute way for couples to show their affection for each other and these two seem to have embraced the trend.

What mainly caught the eye of the press and their fans was Gwen’s personalized pair of sneakers.

Gwen sported light blue distressed denim overalls, a gray T-shirt, a pair of sunglasses, and bright red lipstick, her signature look.

She was wearing her platinum blonde hair tied up and was carrying a backpack, which she probably didn’t notice that was slightly open, on her left shoulder.

She was holding hands with Blake who was rocking a navy blue long-sleeved shirt, a pair of denim jeans, a baseball cap, and a pair of Under Armour shoes.

Gwen even went a step further by wearing her heart on her feet, instead of her sleeves.

She also sported a pair of customized black and white checkered Vans with Blake’s face featured on each shoe. This is the same pair of shoes that she showed off back in May as well.

The two of them are rumored to be struggling to get pregnant, and according to rumors, Blake even got a little jealous after news broke out that his fellow coach from the Voice, Adam Levine, was expecting his second child.

Another rumor says that Gwen has decided to put their pregnancy plans on hold so she would be able to focus more on strengthening their relationship and their plans for the future. There is definitely time for everything even if they are not planning to get married for now.