Gwen Stefani Wants Miranda Lambert To Stop Singing About Blake Shelton Divorce

Gwen Stefani is said not to be pleased with Miranda Lambert’s decision to milk her divorce from Blake Shelton to write hit songs and have critically-acclaimed albums.

The irony of this headline is that after splitting from Gavin Rossdale, Stefani did the same thing with her song entitled “Used to Love You.”

The mother of three even unveiled a raw music video where she was emotional and even cried about how hard it was to move on from her failed marriage and to turn her back on the life they had built together.

At the time, Stefani said on KIIS-FM: “I just knew that I needed to write. Even the first day that I went into the studio, I didn’t want to get out of bed. I went to the studio, and I wrote a song….There was one night, the epicenter of the whole thing—and the next day I wrote the chorus to “Used to Love You.”

Anyhow, last night, a divine-looking Lambert hit the stage with her guitar to perform at the 2017 Academy Of Country Music Awards held at Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas, Nevada where she performed “Tin Man” as her boyfriend, Anderson East, watched on.

Lambert had a historical night where she collected two major trophies – she won Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for “The Weight of These Wings.”

After winning, the “Baggage Claim” and “Over You” singer took the stage where she said that her heartbreak, (the world is assuming that she was talking about her divorce from Shelton), inspired her best work.

The “Mama’s Broken Heart” artist said: “Thank you for letting me use my heartbreak and share it with you guys…”

A close source to Shelton’s girlfriend said: “Gwen thinks Miranda really needs to focus on her current relationship and not her ex. Gwen gets that Miranda’s split with Blake was heartbreaking but come on, it’s time to move on. Gwen struggled to get over Gavin [Rossdale] but she did it and now it’s all about her relationship with Blake. None of them need to be living in the past!”

All parties should remain in their corners, no need to start a war of words.