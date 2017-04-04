FREE NEWSLETTER
Gwen Stefani Wants Miranda Lambert To Stop Singing About Blake Shelton Divorce

Dylan Fisher Posted On 04/04/2017
Gwen Stefani Blake Shelton Miranda LambertShefaniShines

Gwen Stefani is said not to be pleased with Miranda Lambert’s decision to milk her divorce from Blake Shelton to write hit songs and have critically-acclaimed albums.

The irony of this headline is that after splitting from Gavin Rossdale, Stefani did the same thing with her song entitled “Used to Love You.”

The mother of three even unveiled a raw music video where she was emotional and even cried about how hard it was to move on from her failed marriage and to turn her back on the life they had built together.

At the time, Stefani said on KIIS-FM: “I just knew that I needed to write. Even the first day that I went into the studio, I didn’t want to get out of bed. I went to the studio, and I wrote a song….There was one night, the epicenter of the whole thing—and the next day I wrote the chorus to “Used to Love You.”

Anyhow, last night, a divine-looking Lambert hit the stage with her guitar to perform at the 2017 Academy Of Country Music Awards held at Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas, Nevada where she performed “Tin Man” as her boyfriend, Anderson East, watched on.

Lambert had a historical night where she collected two major trophies – she won Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for “The Weight of These Wings.”

After winning, the “Baggage Claim” and “Over You” singer took the stage where she said that her heartbreak, (the world is assuming that she was talking about her divorce from Shelton), inspired her best work.

The “Mama’s Broken Heart” artist said: “Thank you for letting me use my heartbreak and share it with you guys…”

A close source to Shelton’s girlfriend said: “Gwen thinks Miranda really needs to focus on her current relationship and not her ex. Gwen gets that Miranda’s split with Blake was heartbreaking but come on, it’s time to move on. Gwen struggled to get over Gavin [Rossdale] but she did it and now it’s all about her relationship with Blake. None of them need to be living in the past!”

All parties should remain in their corners, no need to start a war of words.

4 Comments

Kathy
04/04/2017 at 7:36 pm
Reply

Gwen no need to worry he wouldn’t ever leave you to go back to a cheater … (Miranda ) she should write a song about her actions that made him leave her !!!!!


Charlie Butler
04/04/2017 at 7:19 pm
Reply

Gwen, u need to get over it. He was still married when this crap started. Now You are jealous she gets more attention and raves than you 😀


Anita
04/04/2017 at 5:38 pm
Reply

Get over it Gwen


Kandi Oldfield
04/04/2017 at 5:33 pm
Reply

I love Blake & Gwen so much & I think they are so so very very cute together and I love watching the voice every week too!!!!!


