Gwen Stefani Wants Blake Shelton’s Name Without Hyphen If They Get Married – She Believes Deeply In Their Love

Gwen Stefani is a woman in love, and she believes that her boyfriend of two years, Blake Shelton, is the love of her life and they will be together forever.

The No Doubt lead vocalist is so convinced of that bright future she will be taking his name when they finally walk down the aisle.

Fans cannot wait for that big moment to happen, while the two entertainers are just focused on having a great time together.

They have been married before and know that the piece of paper does not necessarily bring happiness.

Despite the delay, their love has never been so strong. A look into their social media feeds is enough to confirm that those two people appear to be very close.

A chatty insider has spoken to a well-known celebrity news outlet and explained: “Gwen is convinced that Blake is the one she will be with for the rest of her life. She has no question that those feelings will ever change. And she is committed to him in such a way and respects his old fashion values that if and when they get married, she would gladly become Gwen Shelton in a heartbeat. That is how much in love she is with him. There would be no need or want for a hyphen.”

This piece of information may be surprising for some supporters, but deep within, Stefani has always held some pretty conservative views when it comes to the idea of marriage.

In a 2016 interview with Glamour magazine, the former Voice coach stated: “[Marriage] was the one thing I didn’t want to fail at. People can say whatever they want to about me, and I do not get too affected. But I did not want them to think I was a failure. There’s nothing weird about how I felt. The intention of being married is the vow, right? You want to put everything into it to make it a success.”

Stefani gives the best of herself when she is love with someone.

For example, she has completely fallen for Oklahoma since they got together.

The diva and her children love to spend time there with Shelton.