Gwen Stefani Wants Blake Shelton To Propose ASAP – Hopes To Have Miranda Lambert And Gavin Rossdale At The Wedding

Gwen Stefani, 47, wants Blake Shelton, 40, to put a ring on it in the very near future, according to sources close to the pop star.

Believe it or not, Stefani would not mind having Miranda Lambert at her wedding because she thinks it would be great if they all got along.

And of course, she wants Gavin Rossdale present for the big day to help out with their sons – 10-year-old Kingston James McGregor, Zuma Nesta Rock, 8, and Apollo Bowie Flynn, 2.

Stefani has been dating Shelton for over a year and a half, and it appears that the mother of three is starting to grow impatient about the country musician getting down on one knee and propose to her.

The “You’re My Favorite” and “Used to Love You” singer will be leaving “The Voice” for one season, and she has made up her mind that during the break she wants a ring so she can start planning the wedding of her dreams.

The fashion icon knows excatly what she wants for her big day, but she is also aware that such a lavish event takes a lot of preparation.

A tipster spilled the beans about what Stefani hopes to be doing while on hiatus: “Gwen wants to work on music and be a mom during her break from The Voice. But one of her main goals is to prepare a wedding. She wants to be engaged soon to Blake. And wants to take some of her free time to focus on the wedding.”

The tipster said she eager for her boyfriend to become her fiancé.

The snitch added: “She just needs Blake to pull the trigger and ask for her hand in marriage so she can start prepping her dream wedding with him.”

Stefani, who married Rossdale in 2002, opted for a now iconic pink dip-dyed dress that was designed by John Galliano.

The unique gown has entered the fashion books alongside Princess Diana’s dress and Sarah Jessica Parker’s black wedding dress.

The actress and television personality left everything to the wedding planners in 2002, but this time around, she wants to be hands-on.

The lead vocalist of the band No Doubt wants to design her gown, and according to a source, it will once more make headlines.

The person revealed: “Gwen is designing her wedding dress herself, It will be in off-white or light blue.”

For the ceremony, she is looking for something rustic, maybe in a farm to match Shelton’s passion for nature.