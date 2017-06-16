Gwen Stefani Spends Thousands Of Dollars On Sexy Lingerie For Blake Shelton’s Birthday?

According to new reports, a previous story claiming Gwen Stefani spent thousands of dollars on sexy new lingerie for Blake Shelton’s birthday was made up. The overhyped story is just one of the many such fabricated reports about the popular celebrity couple.

Now that the TV judge’s birthday is coming up, many tabloids are trying to capitalize on it and sensationalize the reality.

With that being said, a number of ‘exclusives’ on them have been showing up lately.

Aside from the lingerie reports, others have also falsely stated that Stefani has mixed emotions about her lover’s birthday because it coincides with Father’s Day.

Others claimed Shelton was hoping to celebrate with her in Oklahoma.

But while those sound pretty plausible, a third story is very dubious – Gwen Stefani has bought herself a killer sexy lingerie to surprise her man on his special day.

One publication claims that the star is ‘planning on pleasing him in every way possible — including in the bedroom!’

In addition, the same story states that Gwen spent thousands on the expensive underwear and other sexy presents for Blake.

One alleged insider claims Gwen Stefani has planned to completely blow Blake’s mind on his birthday and the lingerie is a big part of her plan.

But what kind of friends would Stefani have if they would so easily dish on the singer’s plans to please her man in the bedroom to a random scandal publication?

Over the last year, many outrageous and doubtful exclusives about the couple have been published, but this one simply takes the cake.

Whether or not the publications think their stories are believable is less important for them as long as they attract traffic by being original and by sensationalizing and faking their reports.

But all of the real fans of the Voice judge couple should take their bombshell reports with a grain of salt.

Whether or not Gwen has prepared a hot night for her man’s birthday is her business and her business only.

Advertisement

What do you think of the many fake reports surrounding Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani lately? What should the woman give her boyfriend on his birthday?