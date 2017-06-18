Gwen Stefani Shares Sweet Father’s Day Tribute To Her ‘Summer Love’ Blake Shelton

It’s pretty clear at this point that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are so in love! The two The Voice co-judges always prove that they are each other’s halves and show off their perfect relationship on TV.

Gwen and Blake took a little time off from their busy schedules and spent the entire weekend together, just enjoying each other’s company.

They also celebrated Father’s Day, with the 47-year-old singer and her kids gifting the country crooner with the most exquisite gifts to mark the event.

In addition, Stefani took to social media to share a touching tribute to Shelton.

She posted a picture of herself on a boat with her ‘summer love’ right behind her and blocked from view.

Gwen also added hashtags to share the fact that the guy behind her was her summer love!

Well, we are pretty sure he is not just her summer love at this point, but it was certainly a nice detail for her to add.

Later on, the fans say another glimpse of the country singer when Stefani posted yet another picture of Shelton on Instagram, showing just half of his face.

In the caption of the photo showing him pointing at the sunset, the grateful and in love woman wrote that God is good!

#godisgood 🙏🏻 👀👂🏻gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 17, 2017 at 6:26pm PDT

Happy birthday to one of the most talented humans I know @ericstefanicartoons gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 17, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT

But the day was not dedicated just to Shelton. Earlier in the day, Stefani also posted a throwback photo of another important man in her life – her brother Eric.

In the caption she wished Eric a happy birthday, saying he is one of the most talented human beings she knows.

