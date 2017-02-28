Gwen Stefani Is The Most Hated Judge On The Voice!

According to trusty sources, the staff of The Voice is already fed up with the returning judge, Gwen Stefani and the new season has barely just begun.

As Celebrity Insider readers already know, recently it was revealed that her PDA with boyfriend and co-judge Blake Shelton has been annoying everybody on set, including the other judges, Adam Levine and Alicia Keys.

However, as it turns out, Stefani can grind people’s gears by herself with no problem.

According to an insider close to the show’s production, “Gwen has been butting heads with so many people!”

As fans of The Voice know, Shelton and Stefani have been dating since 2015 after bonding over their failed marriages. Last year Gwen was replaced by Miley Cyrus on the judge panel but now she is back and some people are not so happy about that.

In a preview clip for this new season Stefani says to another judge: “I just did a country song. With Blake Shelton. I got the hookup!”

After her confession Shelton immediately jumps in, saying: “That is so inappropriate to talk about us hooking up!”

It comes as no surprise however that the couple are paid a LOT to put their romance on display in order to attract audiences and raise the ratings. Regardless, the other people on set are already “sick” of their lovey-dovey behavior.

“Sometimes Gwen seems like a completely different person that she used to be before she and Blake became super serious,” the insider stated.

“She used to be everyone’s favorite and now a lot of people can’t stand her because sometimes she acts like she owns the show and they are lucky to have her.”