Gwen Stefani Is Reportedly Using Eastern Medicine To Get Pregnant At 47 With Blake Shelton’s Baby

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will reportedly do anything to have a baby. With their romance approaching the two-year anniversary, Stefani is allegedly turning to eastern medicine to get pregnant. Is Stefani really thinking about having more kids?

According to insider, Stefani is confident that Shelton is her true love and wants to have a family with him. The former No Doubt singer would like to have twins and even reached out to Beyoncé for direction.

The only problem is that Stefani is now 47 years old and is at the outer limits of getting pregnant. Even if she managed to conceive, there’s a higher probability of health defects in the child and pregnancy risks for herself.

To decrease the likelihood of problems, an insider claims that Stefani is trying out alternative sources of medicine. This apparently includes consuming Chinese herbs that are meant to increase the chances of pregnancy and acupuncture.

“She has been monitoring all her hormone levels and they are really balanced,” the source added. “She is also doing hypnosis because she knows there is a huge mind-body connection and she’s got a good friend that swears that helped her get pregnant in her 40’s.”

Although Gwen Stefani is well past her prime for child birth, she had a kid four years ago. A lot has changed in those four years, but it is certainly possible that she could have more.

The biggest question is if she and Shelton actually want to expand the family. Stefani currently has three kids with ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, while Shelton has never had any.

While we wait to learn more, Stefani recently stepped out rocking what looked like a baby bump. The pop star was spotted on an outing with her boys and her flat stomach looked a little more plump than usual. Stefani wore a flowing outfit for the occasion, which could have been meant to hide the extra weight.

The outing, of course, comes weeks after Stefani was photographed on a beach wearing a small bikini. Stefani may be 47, but she looked fitter than ever. If she was sporting a baby bump this week, then it is certainly a new development.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have not discussed their plans for having a baby. The couple started dating in the fall of 2015 after going through respective divorces.