FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kim depaola farrah abraham chrissy teigen t.i. angelina jolie bernice burgos blake shelton tameka tiny harris chris brown gwen stefani rihanna kim kardashian bella hadid charlize theron katy perry kandi burruss corinne olympios Mimi Faust christina el moussa tameka cottle kenya moore
Home » Entertainment

Gwen Stefani Is Reportedly Planning A Sexy Birthday Celebration For Her Boyfriend, Blake Shelton

Brandon Fitch Posted On 06/15/2017
0
451 Views
0


Gwen Stefani Is Reportedly Planning A Sexy Birthday Celebration For Her Boyfriend, Blake SheltonSource: lifeandstylemag.com

Gwen Stefani is planning for an amazingly sexy anniversary in honor of her boyfriend, Blake Shelton. A few days before he turns 41, a source stated that she is getting ready for a private celebration between herself and the country singer.

According to a report, Gwen is completely in love with him, and she is planning to spoil him in every way possible.

This also means gifting him with tons of lovely and pricey items and showing off some special panties just for him!

According to an insider, Gwen spent a few thousand dollars on lingerie for Blake Shelton’s birthday, and she is planning to blow his mind completely and make the festivities the best birthday he has ever had until now.

In addition to her gifts for her boyfriend, which seem that will also include an antique pocket watch, Blake Shelton can also expect some gifts from Gwen’s three sons as well. How cute!

Gwen Stefani shares three sons with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, and since she began dating Blake back in 2015, the kids have grown really fond of him, and they are often spending time together in Los Angeles and Oklahoma.

Gwen and Ross’ kids are 10-year-old Kingston, eight-year-old Zuma, and three-year-old Apollo.

Gwen and Gavin Rossdale confirmed their plans for divorce back in August 2015 just a few weeks after Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert also got divorced.

A few months later, Gwen and Blake have confirmed that they are a couple during an appearance at an after party for the Country Music Awards in Nashville Tennesee.

 

Gx

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

Around the time that the rumors about Gwen’s plans for Blake’s birthday came out, there have emerged some other rumors as well according to which he wants to have a low-key birthday celebration in his hometown in Oklahoma.

Advertisement

Blake seems to want nothing more that a country birthday party at his ranch in Oklahoma where he can drink some beer and enjoy his favorite outdoor activities such as hunting and fishing. We just have to wait just a few more days to see what exactly will happen for Blake’s birthday and if he gets his wishes granted.

Post Views: 451

Read more about blake shelton gwen stefani

Advertisement

You may also like
Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Caught Between His Birthday And Father’s Day With Gavin Rossdale – Can The ‘Hollaback Girl’ Overcome Her Mixed Feelings?
06/14/2017
Miranda Lambert Thrilled Ex Blake Shelton Left Gwen Stefani At Home For The CMT Awards!
06/10/2017
Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Face New Engagement Rumors – Miranda Lambert Still Not Totally Gone
06/10/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *