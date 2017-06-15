Gwen Stefani Is Reportedly Planning A Sexy Birthday Celebration For Her Boyfriend, Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani is planning for an amazingly sexy anniversary in honor of her boyfriend, Blake Shelton. A few days before he turns 41, a source stated that she is getting ready for a private celebration between herself and the country singer.

According to a report, Gwen is completely in love with him, and she is planning to spoil him in every way possible.

This also means gifting him with tons of lovely and pricey items and showing off some special panties just for him!

According to an insider, Gwen spent a few thousand dollars on lingerie for Blake Shelton’s birthday, and she is planning to blow his mind completely and make the festivities the best birthday he has ever had until now.

In addition to her gifts for her boyfriend, which seem that will also include an antique pocket watch, Blake Shelton can also expect some gifts from Gwen’s three sons as well. How cute!

Gwen Stefani shares three sons with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, and since she began dating Blake back in 2015, the kids have grown really fond of him, and they are often spending time together in Los Angeles and Oklahoma.

Gwen and Ross’ kids are 10-year-old Kingston, eight-year-old Zuma, and three-year-old Apollo.

Gwen and Gavin Rossdale confirmed their plans for divorce back in August 2015 just a few weeks after Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert also got divorced.

A few months later, Gwen and Blake have confirmed that they are a couple during an appearance at an after party for the Country Music Awards in Nashville Tennesee.

Gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on May 24, 2017 at 9:39pm PDT

Around the time that the rumors about Gwen’s plans for Blake’s birthday came out, there have emerged some other rumors as well according to which he wants to have a low-key birthday celebration in his hometown in Oklahoma.

Blake seems to want nothing more that a country birthday party at his ranch in Oklahoma where he can drink some beer and enjoy his favorite outdoor activities such as hunting and fishing. We just have to wait just a few more days to see what exactly will happen for Blake’s birthday and if he gets his wishes granted.