Gwen Stefani Is Not Worried About Blake Shelton Seeing His Former Wife, Miranda Lambert, At The CMT Music Awards

Gwen Stefani is not at all concerned that her current boyfriend Blake Shelton will be seeing his ex-wife Miranda Lambert during the CMT Music Awards. Both country singers are expected to attend tonight’s show in Nashville, Tennesse, Gwen Stefani is not worried.

She may, or she may not be walking the red carpet with her Voice co-star.

According to a source close to her, Gwen couldn’t care less if Blake runs into his ex-wife at the CMT Awards or anywhere else.

She has never been so sure and so secure in a relationship before.

Blake makes her feel like a queen, and as a result, he could be surrounded by amazing women, and she wouldn’t care at all.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been dating for about a year and a half, but they have become very serious in their relationship by now.

They have been spending tons of time with Stefani’s three kids, and they have also appeared together at various events including the 2017 People’s Choice Awards and the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Los Angeles back in 2016.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton made their relationship public back in November 2015 after splitting from their exes, Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert a while ago.

Shelton revealed during an interview with Billboard magazine in 2016 that he opened up about his split from Lamber to his co-stars of The Voice and right away Stefani did the same.

This way he learned that she was in a similar situation as himself.

‘I thought it was going to be another one of those things-are-going-to-be-OK talks. She didn’t tell me much because we didn’t know each other at the time, but she said, ‘I’m going through something very similar to what you’re going through. I understand. And I hate it.’ That’s kind of how our friendship and bond started, that day. It went from that, to checking in on each other once a week through email — ‘This s**t happened to me, what happened to you?’ — to maybe three times a week, then every day, to ‘Hey, here’s my phone number if you ever want to text.’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were always very open with their relationship since it began and they often pose together on social media as you can see for yourself.

They didn’t hesitate to also show their flirty moments with the viewers of The Voice as well. There is a possibility that Gwen will be walking with him on the red carpet tonight in Nashville she still has to confirm the fact that she is in town. Sunday, she was still in Los Angeles with her sons.