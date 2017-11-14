Gwen Stefani: ‘I Want To Be Mariah Carey!’

Gwen Stefani revealed that she channeled none other than Mariah Carey when she created her Christmas album. ‘I want to be Mariah Carey. I mean, she is the one who just… she killed it, you know what I mean? That would be my fantasy [to create a Christmas classic],’ Gwen said about the Queen of Christmas songs.

But even though Stefani did not cover Carey’s classic All I Want for Christmas, she did cover six other holiday tunes in addition to the other six originals on her album.

The star went on to confesses that it’s always been on her bucket list to release a Christmas album and now she even scored a holiday special with NBC!

Gwen and her boyfriend Blake Shelton collabed on You Make It Feel Like Christmas but whether or not they will ever work together again as judges on The Voice is still up in the air.

‘I feel like people need to write notes to NBC and beg them to let me come back,’ Gwen joked.

Overall, the singer assured us that even though she had to go a little out of her comfort zone, recording a Christmas album was a lot of fun!

Gwen Stefani’s holiday special is set to air on December 12 on NBC at 9 p.m. ET/PT.