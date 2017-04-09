Gwen Stefani Hopes Miranda Lambert Finds Love With Anderson East After Blake Shelton Divorce

Gwen Stefani prays that Miranda Lambert will heal after her divorce from Blake Shelton because she understands how painful it is to go through a separation.

It appears that Lambert’s performance and little speech at the 2017 Academy Of Country Music Awards hit a nerve.

One week after Miss Lambert sang “Tin Man” at the awards show held at Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas, Nevada; the “Voice” coaches are still talking about what she said and what they believe she meant when they read between the lines.

The 33-year-old country star, who was accompanied by her boyfriend, Anderson East, won two big trophies.

She took the stage and delivered a memorable acceptance speech where she said her heartbreak pushed her to pour herself into her hit album.

Very soon after, a source close to Stefani stepped out to say that she was fed up with Lambert’s decision to talk about her split on live television.

A person close to the mom of three said: “Gwen thinks Miranda really needs to focus on her current relationship and not her ex.”

The spy added: “Gwen gets that Miranda’s split with Blake was heartbreaking but come on, it’s time to move on.”

Stefani, who divorced Gavin Rossdale in 2016, said she is happy that Lambert is with East, and she hopes he will help her heal as they grow as a couple.

The tipster revealed: “Gwen struggled to get over Gavin [Rossdale] but she did it and now it’s all about her relationship with Blake. None of them need to be living in the past!”

Meanwhile, Shelton and Stefani, who are still in Oklahoma with her three boys, are talking about having a baby girl together.

Another spy said: “The father bug has bit Blake here and there.He sometimes gets his fix by hanging out with Gwen’s kids and then sometimes it makes him think he wants his own.”

