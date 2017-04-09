FREE NEWSLETTER
Gwen Stefani Hopes Miranda Lambert Finds Love With Anderson East After Blake Shelton Divorce

Dylan Fisher Posted On 04/09/2017
Gwen Stefani Miranda LambertCredit: Parade

Gwen Stefani prays that Miranda Lambert will heal after her divorce from Blake Shelton because she understands how painful it is to go through a separation.

It appears that Lambert’s performance and little speech at the 2017 Academy Of Country Music Awards hit a nerve.

One week after Miss Lambert sang “Tin Man” at the awards show held at Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas, Nevada; the “Voice” coaches are still talking about what she said and what they believe she meant when they read between the lines.

The 33-year-old country star, who was accompanied by her boyfriend, Anderson East, won two big trophies.

She took the stage and delivered a memorable acceptance speech where she said her heartbreak pushed her to pour herself into her hit album.

Very soon after, a source close to Stefani stepped out to say that she was fed up with Lambert’s decision to talk about her split on live television.

A person close to the mom of three said: “Gwen thinks Miranda really needs to focus on her current relationship and not her ex.”

The spy added: “Gwen gets that Miranda’s split with Blake was heartbreaking but come on, it’s time to move on.”

Stefani, who divorced Gavin Rossdale in 2016, said she is happy that Lambert is with East, and she hopes he will help her heal as they grow as a couple.

The tipster revealed: “Gwen struggled to get over Gavin [Rossdale] but she did it and now it’s all about her relationship with Blake. None of them need to be living in the past!”

Meanwhile, Shelton and Stefani, who are still in Oklahoma with her three boys, are talking about having a baby girl together.

Another spy said: “The father bug has bit Blake here and there.He sometimes gets his fix by hanging out with Gwen’s kids and then sometimes it makes him think he wants his own.”

Should Gwen Stefani stop talking about Miranda Lambert?

Connie
04/09/2017 at 8:30 pm
Gwen is too old for Blake…its been fun…but it won’t last. Hang in there Miranda…Blake might come back.


DonnaJ
04/09/2017 at 7:22 pm
You cant tell someone else how much time is needed to grieve a relationship loss.I is so different for everyone.Stop judging.


Holly
04/09/2017 at 6:59 pm
This is so moronic. Of course a writer will write songs that have affected them. She isn’t going to lie, being honest about her PAST doesn’t mean she wants him back.


Vicky Kerr
04/09/2017 at 6:43 pm
Gwen is the older & hopefully more mature woman, Miranda made a Damn good album from her heart let’s hope they all move on and Gwen will one day be left for another woman it’s inevitable, “it’s Blake Shelton” he was married when he met Miranda I mean come on! !!


Sandy Geer
04/09/2017 at 5:35 pm
Miranda needs to stop playing the poor pitiful me act and get on with her new beau. I mean REALLY, Miranda?!!! Blake already got dissed at the awards, and you play poor pitiful me? I’m sure your boyfriend felt real good about that comment. Get a life!!! 😡


Melodie
04/09/2017 at 5:26 pm
I love Blake and Gwen together!!!! Miranda needs to be glad that Blake helped her with her career and be truthful she didn’t get there alone. Gwen seems so happy and I hope her and Blake live happily ever after with a child together.Blake loved Miranda and she was and will never be half the class act like Gwen. Best wishes to Blake and Gwen.


D
04/09/2017 at 5:23 pm
Old Gwen needs to start worrying about Blake and not Miranda….she also needs to worry about being older…….” Botox supplies running out and her realizing Miiranda is more of a woman than she will ever be….face it Gwen……Blake still loves Miranda…..you are an old toy. Grow up!


    Susan
    04/09/2017 at 7:00 pm
    She’s using Blake also to get back at her exhusband. Gwen is a user

Susan
04/09/2017 at 5:15 pm
It won’t be long and Blake’s wandering eye will find someone else. I used to respect him. No wonder Gwen is hoping Miranda finds love, she clearly doesn’t trust him completely. And if Miranda cheated, which I don’t know for sure, it’s none of my business, then by all means she paid the price. Her music is her healing. It’s her business, not Gwen’s. I’m pretty sure Gwen did the same with her divorce from Gavin.





