Home » Entertainment

Gwen Stefani Hopes Miranda Lambert Finds Love With Anderson East After Blake Shelton Divorce

Dylan Fisher Posted On 04/09/2017
Gwen Stefani Miranda LambertCredit: Parade

Gwen Stefani prays that Miranda Lambert will heal after her divorce from Blake Shelton because she understands how painful it is to go through a separation.

It appears that Lambert’s performance and little speech at the 2017 Academy Of Country Music Awards hit a nerve.

One week after Miss Lambert sang “Tin Man” at the awards show held at Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas, Nevada; the “Voice” coaches are still talking about what she said and what they believe she meant when they read between the lines.

The 33-year-old country star, who was accompanied by her boyfriend, Anderson East, won two big trophies.

She took the stage and delivered a memorable acceptance speech where she said her heartbreak pushed her to pour herself into her hit album.

Very soon after, a source close to Stefani stepped out to say that she was fed up with Lambert’s decision to talk about her split on live television.

A person close to the mom of three said: “Gwen thinks Miranda really needs to focus on her current relationship and not her ex.”

The spy added: “Gwen gets that Miranda’s split with Blake was heartbreaking but come on, it’s time to move on.”

Stefani, who divorced Gavin Rossdale in 2016, said she is happy that Lambert is with East, and she hopes he will help her heal as they grow as a couple.

The tipster revealed: “Gwen struggled to get over Gavin [Rossdale] but she did it and now it’s all about her relationship with Blake. None of them need to be living in the past!”

Meanwhile, Shelton and Stefani, who are still in Oklahoma with her three boys, are talking about having a baby girl together.

Another spy said: “The father bug has bit Blake here and there.He sometimes gets his fix by hanging out with Gwen’s kids and then sometimes it makes him think he wants his own.”

Should Gwen Stefani stop talking about Miranda Lambert?

34 Comments

Carol
04/09/2017 at 5:11 pm
Reply

Miranda was the woman whose husband cheated on her, And if a man cheats on one wife, he will with the next woman! Sounds like Gwen is the one with the problem! A little insecure? She should be!


Mary ellen Silberg
04/09/2017 at 3:43 pm
Reply

Miranda has had a terrible time of it since her split with Blake…he is not the great person we all think he is…
Leave poor Miranda alone..she is doing fine and will be happy with her new love


Beckie Potts
04/09/2017 at 3:42 pm
Reply

Miranda had a hand in her own divorce and hooked up rather quickly after the split–don’t feel sorry for her, she’s a manipulative person.

Love the Blake/Gwen relationship-get over it Miranda.


Tristap
04/09/2017 at 2:24 pm
Reply

Everybody has there own way of dealing with breakups. But Stefani didn’t do it alone she had Miranda Lamberts husband to help with her split. So yes I think Stefani should leave Miranda lambert alone an let her deal with things her way.


Betty McLaughlin
04/09/2017 at 1:00 pm
Reply

Sounds like Gwen S. Is threatened by Miranda Lambert…lol it is what it is! We all greave differently, so Gwen needs to get over it, who knows Blake and Miranda both may still have feelings for one another.


Ann
04/09/2017 at 12:52 pm
Reply

Gwen needs to get over herself. Miranda has moved on. Gwen needs to act like 47 year old and not a teen, hanging on for dear life to Shelton.


Tonia Gavel
04/09/2017 at 12:20 pm
Reply

Everyone need to just get over it move on and quit talking about it so much. Everyone is talking about Miranda’s break up music guess you all are forgetting that Gwen & Blake both made break up music.
THE LOVE LIVES OF MIRANDA & ANDERSON, BLAKE & GWEN IS GETTING OLD. Blake don’t have a great track record he moves from one wife to a girlfriend so who’s to say he won’t do it to Gwen bit who cares. EVERYONE JUST BE DAMN HAPPY AND QUIT TALKING ABOUT THE OTHER.
I usually skip over anything that has to do with these 4 especially G & B because it’s OLD NEWS. Rant over.


Robin Esley Bischoff
04/09/2017 at 12:17 pm
Reply

I agree.. Mirada, too little too late, too fake❣
Gwen and Blake are all about Gwen and Blake.
If Miranda is so happy with her new beau, why on Earth would her focus, after all this time be on her pain.
If I were crazy in love, then I would be crazy in love.
Nobody cares what she has to say, we never did. She so obviously didn’t care long before the split. Who didn’t see it during Blake’s Christmas Special.
If you’re so in love Miranda, quit disrespecting your new relationship.
Get on with it.
You’re actions don’t, as usual, add up to what’s coming out of your mouth.
Unfortunately it’s made this ex fan, not want to listen to you anymore, at all.
No authenticity.
I love love. If you’re in love, act like it.. if you’re still in pain, quit putting that poor guy through this humiliation.


    Jerri Glaser
    04/09/2017 at 6:40 pm
    Reply

    It’s her frickin Album, just like the albums Blake and Gwen made… so she isn’t suppose to sing the songs on her album… this is a really stupid comment…

Pat Heath
04/09/2017 at 12:11 pm
Reply

Gwen is lacking trust in her relationship with Blake, they didn’t have time to heal.Gewn needs to get over Marinda that’s gotten over blake


Rosemarie kropf
04/09/2017 at 10:22 am
Reply

Look whos talking all they talked about was miranda this and that talked bad about her .now they want to be nice and complain about what she said at the awards leave her alone she never said anything bad about you


    Lisa
    04/09/2017 at 10:08 pm
    Reply

    I agree. Miranda has kept a very low profile through all of this while Blake and Gwen have been acting like hormonal teenagers. She says a couple things and Gwen’s panties get all in a bunch. Time for Gwen to act like an adult.




