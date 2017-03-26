Gwen Stefani Hits On ‘The Voice’ Contestant Chris Blue And Blake Shelton Is Not Happy

Blake Shelton got very jealous after Gwen Stefani made a very unexpected comment about “The Voice” contestant Chris Blue last week.

Fans flocked to social media wondering, was Shelton being playful with Stefani or was he genuinely upset by the fact that she was flirting with another man right in front of him on live television?

Tuesday’s episode of “The Voice” was an interesting one where talented singers – Blue and R.J. Collins – who are part of Alicia Keys’ team went head-to-head in the battle rounds.

Blue and Collins delivered stellar performances using Miguel’s baby making 2012 track “Adorn,” which features lyrics like “Just let my love, Just let my love adorn you, Please baby, yeah.”

At the end of the performance, it was time for Adam Levine, Stefani and her boyfriend and fellow coach, Shelton, to comment on what they had just heard.

What happened next left everyone in the room puzzled and blushing.

The lead vocalist of the band No Doubt decided to hit on Blue, who happens to be a praise and worship leader at the Cokesbury United Methodist Church in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The “What You Waiting For?” singer turned to the religious man and said: “Chris, you let yourself completely get absorbed into the music, almost as an out-of-body experience. I don’t even know if I was listening to your voice because I was so mesmerized by your body.”

Keys, Levine, and of course, Shelton all had their eyes wide open in shock and were shaking their heads after hearing Stefani’s comments.

Blake gave an angry look at Blue and said: “Hey! What the-? What’s your problem man?”

Blue replied by: “I’m sorry Blake, I don’t want any trouble.”

Stefani also decided to flirt with Collins by saying: “R.J., I did not know you were 18 years old. I mean, you look like a man, ya know?”

A fed-up Shelton was forced to tell the singer: “By the way, I hope you’re not available to steal because I’d probably lose my girlfriend.”

Many fans of the show agree that Blue has the voice to break up a marriage.