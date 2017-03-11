Gwen Stefani Goes Solo To 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards – Where Is Blake Shelton?

Gwen Stefani looked fierce on the red carpet of the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards, which is currently taking place at USC Galen Center in Los Angeles, California.

Advertisement

Why did Blake Shelton skip the award show?

The “What You Waiting For?” and “Rich Girl” singer went for a casual yet seductive look for the kid-friendly event.

The 47-year-old singer opted for a sheer black shirt embroidered with creative patches and a pair of tiny silver shorts.

The mother of three completed her look with thigh-high black boots by Casadei, a simple ponytail, and of course, she rocked her signature bright red lipstick.

The Voice judge was all smiles on the red carpet but did not talk to reporters.

The lead vocalist of the band No Doubt is set to present at tonight’s ceremony.

The hit singing competition, The Voice, is nominated for Favorite Reality Show.

Many were surprised that Stefani was not accompanied by her boyfriend, Shelton, nor her children.

The absence of Shelton have people wondering if the rumors are true that Stefani has put their wedding on hold because of the country’s star drinking habit.

This week, a close source to Stefani spoke to an entertainment website and said: “Shelton recently dropped 85 pounds on Stefani’s no-booze wedding diet. But then, late last month, he was caught leaving an L.A. liquor store with enough booze to soak Skid Row for a month.”

The insider went to share: “What’s more, the bad boy launched his booze-buying spree just hours after Stefani, 47, chatted it up with late-night TV host Seth Meyers 2,500 miles away in New York City!”

The spy concluded by: “When Gwen is away, Blake seems to play! Or, at the very least, take a few cheat days.”

Advertisement

Stefani is said to be angry at Shelton for hitting the bottle.