We have learned that the singer has gotten herself her own special at NBC this holiday season, named Gwen Stefani’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas. During a press release, it was announced that the event will be taking a modern turn on the usual Christmas specials.

The program will be one hour long and will be featuring both holiday sketches as well as musical performances, including a duet with her boyfriend, country crooner Blake Shelton.

Other stars that will be making special appearances are Ken Jeong, NE-YO, Chelsea Handler and Seth MacFarlane.

Gwen is set to perform a few of the songs from her brand new Christmas album – the original You Make It Feel Like Christmas as well as covers of classic holiday tunes such as Jingle Bells, Santa Baby and Silent Night.

‘Christmas is one of my favorite times of the year. I’m excited to share my holiday album with everyone and the joy of the holiday season. I look forward to giving audiences a peek into our family’s favorite Christmas traditions and enjoying some of the music, both old and new, that makes the holidays so very special,’ Stefani stated.

Gwen Stefani’s new holiday gig is set to air on December 12 on NBC at 9 P.M. Are you looking forward to watching it?