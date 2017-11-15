Gwen Stefani Considered Blake Shelton The ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Before People Magazine; Can You Guess The Reason?

Blake Shelton is the ‘Sexiest Man Alive, ’ but that’s not a surprise to Gwen Stefani. Gwen always thought Blake was the hottest man in the world.

Gwen has already fallen hard for the country music megastar, and when it comes to being the Sexiest Man Alive, Gwen thinks her boyfriend deserves the title for more than just his good looks.

‪Thank you @people!!!! Don't hate me because I'm beautiful… ‬ A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) on Nov 14, 2017 at 5:03pm PST

‘Blake is sexy to Gwen because he is funny,’according to a source.

‘Blake is sexy to Gwen because he loves her children. Blake is sexy to Gwen because he shows her love that she has never experienced before,’ the same insider continued saying.

‘So it doesn’t take a magazine to know what she has always known,’ the source says, ‘but she is happy now that the rest of the world is aware of what she has known for a while!’

Gwen was extremely proud for picking a winner when she was first asked about her boyfriend joining the ranks of such superstar studs like Denzel Washington, Ryan Reynolds, Chris Hemsworth, and 2016’s winner, Dwayne The Rock Johnson.

‘What? Oh my god. Well, they got that right,’ she told Access Hollywood. ‘Wow, I knew I was on to something.’

Awkward! 😂 Catching up with @chelseahandler this Friday on #Netflix gx ❤️ A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Nov 1, 2017 at 8:05pm PDT

There was more to this cute little reaction than meets the eye, as the insider says that Gwen was aware that Blake had to give his approval on being named the Sexiest Man Alive, but ‘she is playing along with it.’

Blake finally gets to brag to his fellow The Voice judge Adam Levine who got the honor back in 2013.

Advertisement

‘I can’t wait to shove this up Adam’s ass,’ Blake confessed. ‘As proud as I am and honored that you guys asked me, that’s really the only thing I care about.’