Gwen Stefani Can’t Keep Her Eyes Off Blake Shelton As She Watches His Concert Backstage; This Might End The Breakup Rumors

They are still together, and they are going strong. Gwen Stefani proved that her relationship with Blake Shelton is still on by attending his Kentucky concert on September 3. She watched him perform from backstage.

Blake played on the Sunday of Labor Day Weekend, and Gwen watched the whole concert from backstage.

#summer2017 ❤️love u guys gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jul 7, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

A fan who was in the crowd took a picture of the country star on stage, and you can also see Gwen in the background looking at his. She couldn’t take her eyes off him.

She didn’t share her own pics on social media, but this is quite a relief to see that their relationship is still going forward after the breakup rumors from last week spread by OK! magazine.

Blake was hoping that Gwen would come to Kentucky with him, as he wanted it to be the ultimate date night, according to an insider.

‘They’ve hardly had any alone time lately because they’ve been so insanely busy,’ the source explained. ‘He just wants her to be there with him.’

It looks like he got his wish! As for the split rumors? Another insider confessed that Blake thinks they’re ridiculous and that the two are happier than ever and still totally in love.

#GetTheLook last night's #VoiceFinale 🙌 gx gwenstefani.com A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on May 24, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

Two years have passed since Blake and Gwen started dating after both of their divorces, and their fans are waiting for them to take the big step and get married.

However, Entertainment Tonight recently reported that, while the two discuss being ‘together forever,’ they haven’t really talked about getting married at any point in their relationship. Maybe they are thinking that things are just going so well the way they are right now and they don’t see any reason to change anything.