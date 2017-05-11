Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are Being Encouraged To Get Engaged On ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are being pressured by “The Voice’s” producers to get engaged on the show which recently suffered a ratings’ dip.

Of course, Shelton is all in with a proposal on live television, he even joked about it on the reality series in the past, but Stefani is not sold on the idea.

It is being claimed that while the pop star like most women is a fan of grand gestures, she would prefer for Shelton to do something more personal and romantic the day he decides to pop the question.

Talking to Radar, a source said viewers are dropping the NBC reality show like a hot potato.

The 12th season opened with a bang, more than 13 million viewers, but things have taken a drastic shift – the last episode barely brought in 9 million eyeballs.

Top executives believe that a marriage proposal at the end of the season would save the sinking ship and set up season 13.

A spy had the following to say to the publication: “Pressure is really mounting right now for Gwen and Blake to get engaged.Especially since the season is nearing the end.”

The spy went on to reveal why the couple has different opinions about the on-air proposal.

The tipster explained: “Blake is all about it, but Gwen is having a hard time listening to anything that they say because she feels kinda shafted by them.”

A friend of the mother of three shared: “Gwen is just not jiving well and it seems like she is just over it at this point.”

Another source said the pair is being blamed for the ratings dip because they failed to show romance and passion on the show.

The insider further elaborated: “The ratings speak for themselves and others on staff are blaming Gwen and Blake for their lack of cooperation when it comes to giving the fans what they want.”

Fans have been begging Shelton and Stefani to get engaged on the show, do you agree?