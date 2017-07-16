Gwen Stefani And Kids Cheer On Blake Shelton From Backstage At His Concert

Gwen Stefani cuddled with her sons as they partied at Blake Shelton’s show on Friday, July 14. The kids were sharing their dance moves with the whole world on Gwen’s Snapchat.

She couldn’t have looked prouder to watch her man at the Country Thunder in Craven, Canada.

She has a lovely relationship with Blake and the picture that she shared with him goofing with her three-year-old son, Apollo, was enough to have everyone swooning.

Blake pretended that he was about to take a massive bite out of the precious little kid and Gwen managed to capture the cool moment on her Instagram.

In case you were wondering if these two lovebirds are getting married, you should know that you may have to wait a while longer before he gets on one knee.

Don’t expect a super secret wedding for these two!

‘When they are married, people will know immediately. When it comes to marriage, it might take a little time before that happens. There are many reasons why they are waiting,” a source who knows more about the subject said.

Blake and Gwen have reportedly decided to give their relationship some time and to make sure the kids will fully be able to appreciate the big day.

‘One of the main reasons is that Gwen would like Apollo to be a little older so he can appreciate and understand things more. She wants all the kids to be on board and old enough to understand that Blake will be their stepfather and that it will be forever,’ the same insider stated.

But for now, all we can say is that Gwen Stefani must really be the cutest girlfriend in the whole world. Blake is incredibly lucky to be loved by such a woman who supports him all the time. We believe that the two of them should get married because they’re one of our favorite couples.