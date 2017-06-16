Gwen Stefani And Her Boys Spend Huge Amount Of Money On Blake Shelton’s Birthday Presents – Here’s What They Got Him!

Some publications have been claiming that Gwen Stefani bought her man Blake Shelton very expensive sexy lingerie for his birthday. But while those exclusives sound pretty fake, we have learned that indeed, the Voice judge bout her lover and co-star a costly present!

Gwen Stefani allegedly dropped $30,000 on her gift for him!

Stefani has decided to make Blake Shelton’s 41st birthday the best he’s ever had.

When it comes to getting Blake great presents, Gwen isn’t holding back.

In fact, reports say the star has spent a whopping $50 grand on her boyfriend, and $30,000 of that was on one very special gift.

According to a source close to the couple, ‘So far, she [Stefani] has already spent $50 thousand on him and she is not done shopping. She wanted to get him something really meaningful that she could get engraved. He does not wear jewelry or even watches, so it was hard to come up with something. She decided to get him a pocket watch, and she found a beautiful vintage one that is 200 years old. Blake loves American history, so it’s the perfect present.’

The insider went on to reveal that the vintage piece of jewelry cost her about 30k but it’s worth it. The singer is excited to give it to him!

Wow! A vintage watch as a present is really unique – Gwen knows her man very well!

We are sure the man will appreciate the thought – and the cost!

One thing is sure – he has a hell of a lot of spending to do when Gwen’s birthday comes around!

In addition, it looks like even her three sons Apollo, Kingston, and Zuma Rossdale are going to give him presents this year (paid for by their mother, of course.)

They are reportedly gifting him two new top of the line bikes which cost over $10 grand each.

The boys are excited to ride them together in Oklahoma this summer.

As fans may already know, the boys and Shelton are close and always spend time together out and about.

It’s really unfortunate that his birthday falls on Father’s Day, and the kids want to spend the day with Shelton but also with their father, Gavin Rossdale.

Did you expect Gwen to spend so much money on her boyfriend?