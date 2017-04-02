Gwen Stefani And Gavin Rossdale’s Sons Bond With Blake Shelton In Oklahoma – Get Matching Tattoos

Gwen Stefani’s three boys and Blake Shelton all have cute matching tattoos, and the adorable picture has many wondering, does Gavin Rossdale approve of this?

For spring break, Miss Stefani, her boyfriend, Shelton, and her three children – 10-year-old Kingston, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, three – who she shares with ex-husband, Rossdale, have been enjoying numerous outdoor activities in his ranch in Oklahoma.

Via Snapchat and Twitter, the “What You Waiting For?” and “Rich Girl” singer has been sharing tons of pictures of the fun-filled activities including camping, fishing, and hunting that the blended family has been enjoying during their downtime.

On Sunday, the lead vocalist of the band No Doubt unveiled a photo where all of her “boys” were sporting matching inks, of course, the children’s tats are temporary.

If you are wondering, what is on Shelton’s arm? You are not alone. The country singer said it is “one of the crappiest tattoos in the world” because it is very confusing to many.

Family fun in Oklahoma on "Blake's" snapchat today! 😍💖👨‍👩‍👦‍👦 A post shared by Gwen Stefani News (@gwensnews) on Mar 28, 2017 at 5:23pm PDT

He revealed that the tattoo was originally deer tracks, a design he drew himself, but people think they are ladybugs.

Shelton explained: “To this moment, people still come up to me and say, ‘Man, ladybugs … that’s cool. What does that mean to you?’ I probably have the crappiest tattoo — not only in country music — but maybe the world.”

He added the barbed wire because he was tired of being laughed at. It is rumored that the lovers will get married in Oklahoma.

A source said: “Gwen and Blake really want to settle down in Oklahoma and eventually make it their main residence. They both love the outdoors and being in nature, and Gwen is seriously thinking of raising her boys there. She calls it a slice of Heaven and if the two of them ever do decide to get married, it will be in Oklahoma.”

It is nice to see Shelton bonding with his future step sons.