Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton’s Split Left No Doubt Singer ‘Distraught,’ Claims New Report

Mel Walker Posted On 08/31/2017
Gwen Stefani Blake Shelton Split

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have reportedly split, and the breakup has caused a lot of stress for the mother of three.

The two music stars started dating in 2015 after their divorces from exes – Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert.

Their relationship played on NBC’s hit reality show – The Voice. However, Stefani was recently let go by the network, and the move created some tension in the couple.

ABC’s American Idol is said to be working on recruiting the No Doubt singer, and this is something that the country music artist is not thrilled about.

The beginning of the summer was filled with beautiful moments for Stefani, her three boys, and Shelton in Oklahoma.

However, the couple has not been seen together ever since, and there was no kind of mention on social media about each other.

OK! Magazine is now claiming that it is completely over between them. It is hard to tell if the reporting is accurate, but it is clear that there might be trouble in the romance.

A source told the publication: “She is totally distraught. She is noticed her hair is falling out and she suspects it is from the constant fighting and now, the stress of living without Blake.”

Shelton is not handling the alleged split well either and reportedly told friends that he is feeling bad about how the whole thing went down.

The insider added: “Blake’s telling friends that it is not for the best. He feels like he is letting them both down, not to mention her sons, who he is really bonded with. He realizes that Gwen was trying to change him and that maybe they were not a natural fit. But he still loves her. When they are good, they are really good. Everyone is hoping the split is temporary and that they will get back together soon.”

Hollywood Life is dismissing the rumors and insists that the love story is still on and the pair has fun things planned for the upcoming weeks.

The celebrity news website spoke with someone who revealed: “Blake is planning a country holiday weekend with Gwen and her boys at his ranch in Oklahoma. It has become Gwen’s boys’ favorite place to vacation, and they cannot stop asking about when they are going back. Blake has a Labor Day party planned full of hunting, fishing, and boating.”

Fans have decided to wait and see if all of this is true.

