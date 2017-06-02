FREE NEWSLETTER
Entertainment

Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton’s Marriage Plans, Finally Revealed Once And For All – The Couple Talks About Being A Modern-Day ‘Goldie And Kurt’

Brandon Fitch Posted On 06/02/2017
Will we hear wedding bells ringing or not? Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are madly in love but they still haven’t decided to walk down the aisle. Even if their fans are ready, we have an announcement to make: the couple talks about being a modern-day ‘Goldie and Kurt.’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani seem to have caught the love bug! The pair has been going strong for more than a year and a half, and they have been celebrating holidays together, going on trips with their families and more.

Even if many people have speculated that the country star would get down on a knee and come up with the question they are still enjoying the honeymoon phase.

According to a close source of the couple, Blake and Gwen are having a fantastic time together, and they are aware of the fact that everyone is waiting for them to get married.

Even if the two of them have talked about getting engaged and then getting married, they have also talked about not ruining the great thing they have going with an extra title.

‘One thing they often bring up is how they could be the modern-day Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell and be together forever but never get married. They would be equally happy with that route as well. They are taking it all in stride and they are refusing to be pressured into doing something that they don’t want to do. Blake and Gwen are on the same wavelength with each other, and that is the reason why their relationship is working so well.’

The couple has celebrated the finale of The Voice on May 22, and they enjoyed the emotional moment.

The couple packed on the PDA in a sweet picture and they proved that they are just as crazy about each other as they always were.

Blake is always gushing over his fantastic counterpart, and he recently shared his thoughts while he was accepting the title of the Country Artist of 2017 at the Billboard Music Awards on May 21.

Blake admitted that he feels like the luckiest man alive because he has Gwen there with him. He must also be tired of feeling all the pressure of their fans who are ‘demanding’ that they get married.

