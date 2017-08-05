Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton’s Hilariously Adorkable Dance Video Will Brighten Up Your Day!

Maybe things are not going so well for you lately. Maybe you’re just having a bad day, and you need something to change the mood. Don’t worry, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have the perfect solution – some silly but hilarious dancing around!

Stefani took to social media yesterday evening to post a video of her with her fellow judge boyfriend, and it is safe to say the footage has made us smile for so many reasons!

@blakeshelton gx❤️ A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Aug 4, 2017 at 6:48pm PDT

Stefani looked like she was cosplaying as the dancing emoji lady in her red fringed dress and high boots.

In order for her to have the freedom she needed to move around, the star tied her hair up in a ponytail.

But Gwen is just half of the reason this video was so funny!

Let’s just admit it – Blake Shelton dancing along was both really adorable and awkward!

This is why they are the perfect power couple – they just feed off of each other’s energy and are not afraid to express themselves even though they may look a little silly doing it sometimes.

The country crooner wore a pair of jeans and a button-down.

To complete the look, Shelton also rocked shiny cowboy boots.

The pair was goofy but cute as they got ready for a fun weekend.

It is safe to say we can’t stop watching the duo! What about you – Did Gwen and Blake make you smile with their crazy antics?