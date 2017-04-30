Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Work Together To Put Pressure On NBC For New ‘The Voice’ Contracts

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are apparently gearing up to renegotiate their contract and are planning to ask NBC for more money because they have been ratings magnets for The Voice.

Aware of their power and importance on the singing competition show, Stefani and Shelton have decided to follow in the footsteps of the casts of Friends and the Big Bang Theory and will ask for a salary bump together.

The lovebirds believe by sticking together they can pressure the Peacock Network into accepting their demands.

A source close to the power couple shared: “Gwen and Blake have teamed up together in negotiations with The Voice. Together they make up 50% of the judging panel and know they have more power united than they do alone. It is a very smart move. Together they have double the power. The cast of ‘Friends’ got together when negotiating their deal so it only makes sense that Gwen and Blake team up.”

According to insiders, expect the duo to get their way because their sweet moments and constant bickering are perfect for eyeballs.

The same spy shared: “People are tuning in just to see the sparks fly between them, so they were told to keep the momentum going and make it even steamier. Gwen’s whole ‘I love you, Blake’ thing was not planned. However, it was perfect and they loved it.”

Rumors are going around claiming that the heads of the network would like to have the pair for the next season and might not call on Christina Aguilera and Miley Cyrus.

The person in the know went on to say: “The executives already want to keep Gwen for next season and keep the cast as is.The way things are going right now, there is no reason to sub her out for Christina or Miley.”

According to Nielsen, The Voice has been one of the top-rated shows on television. For example, on March 6, The Voice won that night with 12.10 million viewer.

Many believe that Stefani and Shelton’s relationship is driving the ratings through the roof.