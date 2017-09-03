Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Update: Is Marriage In Their Future?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will celebrate their two-year anniversary in October 2017. They’ve survived their exes, working together on NBC’s The Voice, and celebrity tabloid rumors that doomed their relationship from the start. Despite false rumors saying otherwise, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are still together, and reportedly very much in love. In fact, according to sources who spoke to Entertainment Tonight, the two see themselves together forever.

According to the source, the word marriage may not be on Blake’s or Gwen’s lips, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t committed to each other and in it for the long haul.

Blake Shelton has been married twice before. His first marriage to Kaynette Gern lasted three years, his marriage to country singer Miranda Lambert lasted four, though they had dated four years previous. Blake Shelton does not have any children from either marriage.

Gwen Stefani comes out of a 14-year marriage to Bush guitarist Gavin Rossdale. She and Gavin have three sons together: Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo. Over the summer, Blake Shelton was seen spending time with Gwen’s children.

@blakeshelton gx❤️ A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Aug 4, 2017 at 6:48pm PDT

As Gwen Stefani is coming out of a long-term relationship and Blake has two past marriages behind him, it’s possible that marriage simply isn’t where the two want to bring their relationship. Marriage is a legal contract and doesn’t mean that they cannot be as committed to each other, or if not more, by simply choosing to be with each other.

At this point, there is no official word that the couple is engaged or plans to marry; however, all indications are they envision themselves together until the end.

.@blakeshelton @gwenstefani wherever you are I hope you're together and waking up to a beautiful morning 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LSOm4sRSuQ — SHEFANI ❤️4EVER (@SG_BlakeandGwen) September 2, 2017

Though there are plenty of rumors that Blake and Gwen have split up; this isn’t the case. You can follow both of them via their social media accounts and see photos and video showing the two together, and even many enjoyable moments they are spending with the kids.

In previous interviews, Blake has said the children are comfortable around him, that he enjoys spending time with them and they simply call him Blake.

#summer2017 ❤️love u guys gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jul 7, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

What do you think about Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton as a couple? Do you think they need to get married or do you think a commitment of the heart is all that it takes to keep a relationship going strong?

Gwen Stefani is a Catholic and she might have more trouble with her religious upbringing and teachings should they not get married due to her faith. At this point; however, it doesn’t seem wedding bells are in the couple’s immediate future.