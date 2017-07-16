Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Turn Summer Into A Cute Family Affair – Pictures Have Fans Smiling

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been together since November 2015, and they have been able to become one of the most popular couples in the entertainment industry.

Thanks to their gigs on NBC’s reality show, The Voice, a big portion of America discovered their incredible chemistry.

The music stars have also been very good at using social media to keep their fans in the loop.

Overall, it is a well-oiled machine and supporters cannot get enough of the cute updates.

The power couple is now enjoying the summer weather with Stefani’s three children – 11-year-old Kingston, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3 – being their primary focus.

Stefani has shared some of the funniest moments including a fishing trip on Snapchat.

When the clan is not busy mixing it up with nature, they go backstage at Shelton’s concerts to cheer him on.

All of these good feelings have some commenters wondering when will those two walk down the aisle, well, to keep things simple, it will not happen anytime soon.

An insider has spoken to the media and shared: “When they are married, people will know immediately. When it comes to marriage, it might take a little time before that happens. There are many reasons why they are waiting, and one of the main reasons is that Gwen would like Apollo to be a little older so he can appreciate and understand things more. She wants all the kids to be on board and old enough to understand that Blake will be their stepfather and that it will be forever.”

This is a real plea for people to leave them alone when it comes to this topic. As long they are happy, most fans could not care less about them getting married.

The two entertainers are probably struggling with their previous marriages going south and are doing their best to avoid a similar fate for this relationship.

With Stefani leaving the popular reality show, they will have to come up with a new formula to keep things going in the right direction.

If this family getaway is any indication, they will find a way to make it work.