Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton To Release A Song Together?

Fans of The Voice and of its famous judge couple, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton could be getting something very special very soon. It looks like the pair may be preparing to release a collab song! Stefani and Shelton were recently spotted out in Hollywood together, heading to a recording studio.

The paparazzi caught 47-year-old Stefani wearing a green army jacket with white writing on it paired with Capri jeans as well as comfy Gucci sneakers.

The woman wore her hair up in a messy bun.

40-year-old Shelton was wearing a black button-down along with a T-shirt, jeans, and a cap.

As fans may already be aware, if the speculations are true, this would not be the first song the couple have released together.

In fact, Stefani and Shelton released “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” back in 2016 as part of Shelton’s album “If I’m Honest.”

The country crooner opened about the process of co-writing the song with his girlfriend one year ago when he stated that: “I wrote about half of it and sent it to her and she wrote the other half. It was just kind of something for Gwen and I to help us feel better about what we were going through. When I originally started writing this song I was only trying to impress Gwen.”

Now, the stars may be ready to release yet another duet and express the current situation between them, which has definitely changed in the past year.

Advertisement

Are you excited to listen to a Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton collaboration song?