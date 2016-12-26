Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Spent Christmas Together

Gwen Stefani celebrated Christmas with her three children and with Blake Shelton. Shelton sang festive jingles and entertained the other guests as well and Gwen wanted to show him off by posting snippets of the “private show” on her personal Snapchat.

Blake played his guitar and sang Christmas songs like “Holly Jolly Christmas” and the dinner guests were fascinated by his talent, including Gwen’s father, Dennis.

The couple have been dating for a year and they met on the set of The Voice. Since the very beginning Shelton has been very close to Stefani’s kids. During their little celebration they were all wearing comfortable and matching clothes like a family would during holidays, plaid being the general theme.

As we have reported in the past, the couple has a really strong bond and they often spend their free time with family. They were once spotted at Lake Arrowhead, California, but they also spent Thanksgiving in each other’s company, together with Stefani’s boys and her father, as well as with Shelton’s mother.

Gwen had to post a photo of her and Blake kissing on her social media, captioning it:

“Happy thanksgiving we love u sooooooo grateful !!!!Gx.”

She also thanked him for his support in her speech, when she was awarded top honors at Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards.

“To my children, to my family, to Blake Shelton for kissing me back to life, thank you so much. I am blown away, I’m blown away by this room of unbelievable courage. It’s unbelievable to be here tonight. I am really, really grateful.”

So sweet!

“I just want to say that I was on my way here, driving, by myself in the limo, and I was like, ‘What! How did this happen to me? How did I get here? How did this happen this year?’ I was thinking back and I was thinking about my parents, who loved me the most out of anyone, and they planted a seed within me when I was a little girl, and it was a seed of faith.”