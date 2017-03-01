Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Show PDA On The Voice!

The Voice competition between the many talented contestants has already started heating up but so has the romance between two of the judges on the show who, as you very well know, have been dating since 2015.

Of course, we are talking about Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton who, in spite of their fellow judges and staffers, have packed the PDA right from the show’s season 12 premiere!

Even though the judges on The Voice are supposed to compete with each other as well, trying to convince the most valuable singers to come on their team, Gwen and Blake have not been deterred from being affectionate with each other.

During the first episode of the new season, the celebrity couple kept things pretty tame but considering that this is just the beginning, more lovey-dovey moments are sure to come this year. Furthermore, they should probably display their love in front of the cameras as much as they can this season because next year, Stefani will be replaced by Miley Cyrus once again!

One of the cutest moments between the happy couple was when a contestant chose Alicia Keys instead of Stefani and so the woman went to Blake to console her. She sat on his lap and he went in for a bear hug!

Adam Levine was shocked and asked his frenemy Blake incredulously: “Who are you?”

Levine continued to make fun of the pain the entire show.

“You can’t choose her,” he told a contestant who was considering going to Stefani’s team. “She’s taken. She’s his girlfriend.”

Gwen and Blake did however compete with each other a few times as well, proving that work is still work. They were still pretty civil about it as Gwen managed to influence her boyfriend to give up a few contestants in her favor.